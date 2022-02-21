I come to Manipur with humility, BJP-RSS with a sense of superiority: Rahul Gandhi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 21: Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and the RSS in Manipur, accusing the leaders from the right-wing come to the state with a sense of superiority.

He said, "There is the BJP vision which we fight. Their vision is that there is one ideology, one idea, one language that is superior to all other ideas, languages, all other cultures. This is the battle that is taking place in India today. "When BJP & RSS come to Manipur, they come not with respect, not with understanding. They come with a sense of superiority. When I come here, I don't come with a sense of superiority, I come with humility," ANI quoted former Congress President as saying in Imphal.

He stated that he comes with humility because he understands that people have a lot to give, that there is a lot one can learn from the diverse tribes, from the valley, from the hills and, from everybody.

Talking about his speech in Parliament recently where he said India is the Union of States and not a Kingdom, which had garnered a lot of criticism, Rahul Gandhi stated, "I spoke in Parliament about situation in our country. Over there I described our country as Union of States. This is the definition of our India in the Constitution. In Constitution, we chose to define ourselves as a Union of States."

Justifying his remarks, the Congress leader said, "The BJP & RSS reacted to my speech. Did it not like that I said India was a Union of States? There are two definitions of our country. One definition that it is a Union of States, a Union of People where every single state has an equal right in India."

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 14:57 [IST]