'I believe in civilised political dialogue': Anand Sharma on Adhir Chowdhury's retort over ISF alliance

New Delhi, Mar 02: Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday called party colleague Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark against him "unfortunate" and said his statement about the party's tie-up with the Indian Secular Front (ISF) for West Bengal Assembly election should be seen in the context of history.

"What I've said is an expression of my concerns. Not only that I'm firmly committed to Congress ideology, which is inclusive, democratic and secular, but I'm also one of the historians and ideologue of the party and it has to be taken in that context," Sharma told news agency ANI.

Reacting to Chowdhury statement against him over the statement, Sharma said, "That is unfortunate. I believe in a civilised political dialogue even if there are differences or ideological issues. I've noted what Adhir babu said but I can't become personal."

Chowdhury had hit out at his colleague Anand Sharma over his criticism of its tie-up with the Indian Secular Front, accusing him of "undermining" the party''s interest by making remarks "in tune with the BJP''s agenda".

"Know ur facts@AnandSharmaINC ji. CPI(M)-led Left Front is leading the secular alliance in West Bengal, of which Congress is an integral part. We are determined to defeat BJP''s communal & divisive politics and an autocratic regime," he tweeted late on Monday night.

"@INCIndia has got its full share of seats. Left Front is allocating seats from its share to the newly-formed Indian Secular Front-ISF. Ur choice to call the decision of CPM-led front ''communal'' is only serving the polarising agenda of BJP," Chowdhury said.

Sharma had on Monday slammed Congress'' association with the ISF led by Muslim cleric Abbas Siddiqui in West Bengal, contending that it was against the "Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism" and the party cannot be selective in fighting "communalists".

He had also sought clarification from Chowdhury for attending the joint rally in Kolkata where ISF leaders were present, alleging that his presence and endorsement was "painful and shameful".

The Congress-Left Front-ISF has forged a ''Sayunkta Morcha'' (united front) to take on the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the assembly elections, the first phase of which will begin on March 27.