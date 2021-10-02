YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    I attach a big importance to criticism: PM Modi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he attaches a big importance to criticism.
    In an interview to Open Magazine, he said," imagine if our country had not come up with a vaccine. What would be the situation? We know that a large population of the world doesn't have access to Covid vaccines. Today, our success in vaccination is thanks to India being atmanirbhar."

    I attach a big importance to criticism: PM Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    I, with an honest mind, respect critics a lot. But, unfortunately, the number of critics is very low. Mostly, people only level allegations, the people who play games about perception are more in number. And the reason for this is that , for criticism, one has to do a lot of hard work, research and, in today's fast-paced world, may be people don't have time. So sometimes, I miss critics," the PM also said.

    "When we compare India's situation in the world, we have done better than many developed countries. However, we have in our midst vested interests whose only aim is to tarnish India's name. COVID-19 was a global scourge with all countries equally affected. In this scenario, India has done better that its peers and many developed countries, notwithstanding such negative campaigns," PM Modi said.

    "We are actively focusing on preventive healthcare. From improved sanitation to water supply, from yoga to Ayurveda, from strengthening diagnostic centres in remote areas, we are doing it all," the PM also said.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi criticism

    Story first published: Saturday, October 2, 2021, 12:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X