I attach a big importance to criticism: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he attaches a big importance to criticism.

In an interview to Open Magazine, he said," imagine if our country had not come up with a vaccine. What would be the situation? We know that a large population of the world doesn't have access to Covid vaccines. Today, our success in vaccination is thanks to India being atmanirbhar."

I, with an honest mind, respect critics a lot. But, unfortunately, the number of critics is very low. Mostly, people only level allegations, the people who play games about perception are more in number. And the reason for this is that , for criticism, one has to do a lot of hard work, research and, in today's fast-paced world, may be people don't have time. So sometimes, I miss critics," the PM also said.

"When we compare India's situation in the world, we have done better than many developed countries. However, we have in our midst vested interests whose only aim is to tarnish India's name. COVID-19 was a global scourge with all countries equally affected. In this scenario, India has done better that its peers and many developed countries, notwithstanding such negative campaigns," PM Modi said.

"We are actively focusing on preventive healthcare. From improved sanitation to water supply, from yoga to Ayurveda, from strengthening diagnostic centres in remote areas, we are doing it all," the PM also said.

Story first published: Saturday, October 2, 2021, 12:28 [IST]