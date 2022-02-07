I am a free bird: Owaisi rejects Shah's appeal to accept Z security

Amit Shah to give detailed reply on Asaduddin Owaisi firing incident in Parliament on Feb 7

New Delhi, Feb 07: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday rejected Home Minister Amit Shah's request to accept Z-category security cover following the attack on his car in Hapur in Uttar Pradesh.

"Today in the parliament, home minister Amit Shah asked me to accept Z category security. I want to say to him that the value of my life is not more than 22 people who died during the CAA protest," the Hyderabad MP said.

"I don't like people with arms around me, I'm a free bird, want to live freely," Owaisi added.

Making a statement in Rajya Sabha, Shah said that a government assessment has found that Owaisi still faces security threat, but he has been informed that the Hyderabad MP has refused to take the CRPF protection.

Shots were fired at Owaisi's car on February 3, 2022 in Uttar Pradesh following which two persons were arrested and arms were also recovered.

A detailed investigation is being carried out in the case and the Home Ministry had sought a report from the state government, Shah said.

"Through the House, I would like to request Owaisi ji to accept the security to address our concerns about his safety," the minister said.

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 20:05 [IST]