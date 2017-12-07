Hyderabad's 'Chaddi-baniyan gang' caught on CCTV, police ask citizens to keep vigil

Notorious 'Chaddi-baniyan gang' caught on camera, police releases CCTV footage | Oneindia News

The Cyberabad police have released CCTV footages and pictures purportedly showing the notorious 'Chaddi-baniyan gang'. The police have appealed to the public to stay alert and provide any information they may have about the members of the gang.

The infamous gangs, the police claim, come from other parts of the country like Maharashtra, commit robberies and flee the city before. "The footages have been released so people identify the gang members and inform the local police. The members move around in gangs with tools to break into homes. They tie their shirts at the waist and apply oil all over their body to escape easily if caught by someone- hence the name of the gang," Vishwa Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad told OneIndia News.

The CCTV footage released by the police show four members of the gang emerging out of a house at the Kukatpally Housing Board. The Deputy commissioner added that two cases of robberies have been registered against the gang. The CCTV footage is from one of the places where they broke into a house.

A screengrab showing the faces of the members have been made public and the police have urged the people to provide any information about the gang.

OneIndia News