    Hyderabad woman cop becomes superhero after breastfeeding abandoned infant

    Hyderabad, Jan 3: A woman cop in Hyderabad made the headlines recently after chipping in to breastfeed an infant which was found outside a local hospital. The cop, Priyanka, currently on a maternity leave came to the aid of the abandoned two-month-old baby soon after her husband M Ravinder, also a police constable, informed her about it continuously wailing because of hunger.

    Priyanka
    The Hyderabad Police said in a post on Facebook that a drunk woman had handed over the baby girl to a man standing outside the Osmania General Hospital on December 30. She told the man that "she would come back within few minutes as she wanted water, but she didn't return back."

    Also Read | MP: As mother lay dead along railway track, baby tries to breastfeed

    Finding himself in a helpless situation, the man went to the nearby Afzlgunj police station around 11.30 pm and sought help. It is then when Ravinder, who was present at the police station, realised that the baby was hungry and told her wife about its ordeal.

    Priyanka rushed in to feed the baby and she was shifted to the Government Maternity Hospital in Petlaburz after that. On the New Year's Eve, she was returned to her family, the police informed.

    Also Read | Australian senator scripts history, becomes first woman to breastfeed in Parliament

    The social media was abuzz with the woman constable's humanitarian gesture and praises poured in for. Here are some reactions on twitter:

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 9:48 [IST]
