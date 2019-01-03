Hyderabad woman cop becomes superhero after breastfeeding abandoned infant

Hyderabad, Jan 3: A woman cop in Hyderabad made the headlines recently after chipping in to breastfeed an infant which was found outside a local hospital. The cop, Priyanka, currently on a maternity leave came to the aid of the abandoned two-month-old baby soon after her husband M Ravinder, also a police constable, informed her about it continuously wailing because of hunger.

The Hyderabad Police said in a post on Facebook that a drunk woman had handed over the baby girl to a man standing outside the Osmania General Hospital on December 30. She told the man that "she would come back within few minutes as she wanted water, but she didn't return back."

Finding himself in a helpless situation, the man went to the nearby Afzlgunj police station around 11.30 pm and sought help. It is then when Ravinder, who was present at the police station, realised that the baby was hungry and told her wife about its ordeal.

Priyanka rushed in to feed the baby and she was shifted to the Government Maternity Hospital in Petlaburz after that. On the New Year's Eve, she was returned to her family, the police informed.

The social media was abuzz with the woman constable's humanitarian gesture and praises poured in for. Here are some reactions on twitter:

Priyanka,constable of Hyderabad Police breastfed a 2-mnth-old baby who was found abandoned near Osmania Hospital y'day, says,"my husband who is a constable told me about the baby&I immediately decided to see her.Upon seeing her I realised she was hungry&breastfed her,felt happy." pic.twitter.com/TNE3NaQkHE — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2018

well done dear sister, u r a great MOM,

wish you Happy New Year💐💐💐💐

#Hyderabad #NewYear2019 https://t.co/iKwFfcVtSP — armanwonder (@armanwonder05) December 31, 2018

Very good. Congratulations upon your greate humanitarian motherly treatment to the young kid by breast feeding. Angels are still available in this World. — Ramavtar Tyagi (@tyagiramavtar70) December 31, 2018

Mother first constable next. Respect your love for the abandoned child. — mohd.ibrahim khaleel (@mohdibrahim729) January 1, 2019

The New Year could not have got a more better start by reading such a beautiful and positive news. Huge Huge Respect to you Mam, People like you keep Humanity alive https://t.co/DoPBeOdbKk — Keshav (@keshavk789) January 1, 2019