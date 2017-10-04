Hyderabad rains: Warns for October 4 and 5

A thunderstorm warning has been issued up to October 5 in Telangana. All districts including the capital city of Hyderabad will receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The local weather bureau anticipates that the rain intensity will once again increase around October 7 and the city will witness heavy to very heavy rains. These showers will be due to the formation of fresh cyclonic circulation which would be forming over the Odisha coast. The system is most likely to move in a westerly direction, towards Telangana.

Hyderabad, Mahbub Nagar, Warangal, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda and Medak have received excessive rain in the last three days. Day temperature dropped considerably due to the thunderstorm prevailing over the state. The night temperature was around 20-21 degrees Celsius.

The official withdrawal date of the south-west monsoon is October 15. But the north-east monsoon is round the corner, when many areas of the southern peninsular such as Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu receive rains.

Warning for October 4 and 5:

Thunderstorm associated with heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of Telangana. Hyderabad to see generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of heavy rain or thundershowers on Wednesday. The Met department, in its bulletin, predicted that thunderstorm associated with heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of Telangana on Tuesday and Wednesday. During past 24 south west monsoon has been active over Telangana. Rain occurred at many places over Telangana state.

