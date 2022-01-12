Hyderabad police book Siddharth for controversial tweet against Saina Nehwal

He can express himself with better words: Saina on Siddharth's 'cock champion of the world' comment

Hyderabad, Jan 12: Hyderabad police on Wednesday have filed a case against actor Siddharth over his controversial tweet against ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal.

The Cybercrime wing of Hyderabad Police registered the case based on a complaint lodged by a woman against Siddharth over his remarks online against the badminton player under IPC Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of women) and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, a senior police official told PTI.

The ace Indian shuttler said she is happy that actor Siddharth issued a public apology for his controversial tweet on her after she raised concerns about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach recently.

Siddharth's reply to the Olympic bronze medallist's tweet on PM Modi's security breach in Punjab had garnered widespread criticism with the National Commission for Women (NCW) asking Twitter India to "immediately" block the actor's account.

He issued an apology on Wednesday, calling his comment a "rude joke" and admitted that he could not "justify my tone and words."

However, Saina said she is glad that he acknowledged that. "He only said it and he is now apologising. I was surprised to see myself trending on Twitter that day. I haven't spoken to him but I am happy that he apologised," she said on the sidelines of the ongoing India Open here.

"See, it is about women, he shouldn't target a woman like that but it's okay, I am not bothered about it, I am happy in my space and god bless him," she added.

After Saina posted her tweet on PM's security breach, Siddharth had tweeted, "Subtle cock champion of the world...Thank God we have protectors of India (sic)."

Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 20:55 [IST]