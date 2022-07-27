Hyderabad minor gang-rape case: 4 out of 5 minors, get bail

Next 30-40 years to be era of BJP, India will be vishwa guru: Shah at BJP national executive meet

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 27: Four minors out of five, who were arrested in connection with a gang-rape case of a 16-year-old girl, have been released on bail on Tuesday evening.

The four accused are out of a juvenile home where they have been detained since the first week of June. The court has asked them to pay Rs 5,00 each surety for their release, while urging them to co-operate with the investigation.

However, the juvenile justice board in the Nampally criminal court complex denied bail to the fifth juvenile, the son of a legislator, citing his petition is pending before the High Court.

The court has also refused to grant bail to the only adult accused in the case Saduddin Mallik.

The 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28.

The matter came to light after the minor girl's father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident.

On the complaint of the girl's father, a police case has been registered against five persons. The case has been registered under Sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.