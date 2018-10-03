Hyderabad: Cop lulls baby to sleep as mother takes examination

Hyderabad, Oct 3: Women have turned more determined nowadays to pursue their dreams. They prefer not to give up even after turning mother. In the face of all challenges, they carry on somehow to meet their long-cherished goals in life. Their job becomes easier when the society extends them a helping hand, just like the case here in Hyderabad.

A young woman had to appear for the SCTPC (Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables) examination at a college in Mahbubnagar, Hyderabad, on Sunday, Sunday 30, but needed somebody to take care of her four-month-old baby. It was then when head constable Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, who does his duty at Moosapet police station in the city, came forward and comforted the crying baby while its mother sat for the examination.

The image of the policeman comforting the baby was tweeted by IPS officer Rema Rajeshwari who thought it was a perfect example to show that cops too have a "human face", something which is often contradictory to popular perception.

Head Constable Officer Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (of Moosapet PS) who was on duty for conducting SCTPC exam in Boys Junior College, Mahbubnagar

trying to console a crying baby, whose mother was writing exam inside the hall. #HumanFaceOfCops#Empathy pic.twitter.com/QudRZbAADu — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) September 30, 2018

"I usually see people dropping their spouses or kin at the venue and returning. But this time, the woman candidate appeared at the centre with a four-month-old baby boy, along with her sister-in-law. Since we do not allow any accomplice to stay within the premises of the exam hall, we made them wait outside the school," Rehman was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

"It was a three-hour long exam. The baby was quiet and played on the girl's lap for about an hour. But as time passed, the baby started squirming. The woman's sister-in-law, who would be barely 15 or 16 years old, kept cradling the baby, but to no avail. It was hungry, crying inconsolably and writhing in her lap. The girl clearly had no idea how to manage the toddler."

Rehman, who reportedly has two kids - a son who studies medicine in China and a school-going daughter, took up the infant himself after seeing no women constables around. He took care of the baby for an hour and half, before lulling it to sleep.

The cop's gesture was welcomed across the social media.

this is indeed an inspirational gesture 😇 https://t.co/KpMSnzZpqC — Kunal Sarangi (@Kunalsarangi) September 30, 2018

