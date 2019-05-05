'Hurt by what PM said about Rajiv Gandhi', says Sam Pitroda

New Delhi, May 05: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the life of Rajiv Gandhi ended as "corrupt no. 1", referring to the Bofors scam, Technocrat and chairman of the Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda on Sunday said that he was hurt by what Prime Minister said about Rajiv Gandhi.

Sam Pitroda, Indian Overseas Congress chief, said, "We were hurt by what PM said about Rajiv Gandhi yesterday. Normally, the PM of a country speaks for the people, it's a huge accountability. PM can't speak nonsense."

''Why did he say that? We are ashamed of the statement, I am a Gujarati too & come from Gandhi ji's state. People of this state can lie so much & speak such lowly things, this saddens us,'' he also said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also asserted that PM Modi is projecting his inner beliefs about himself onto his father.

Rahul tweeted, "The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you. All my love and a huge hug."

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "The Prime Minister, who asks for votes in the name of martyrs and then insults their martyrdom, yesterday insulted a virtuous man and his martyrdom. The people of Amethi, for whom Rajiv Gandhi gave up his life, will give him a befitting reply for this insult. Yes, Modi ji, this country does not forgive deceitful people."

On Saturday, while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, Modi had accused the Congress of harping on the acquisition of Rafale aircraft only to tarnish his image. Taking a swipe at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Modi had said, "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No. 1 (corrupt number 1)'."

The prime minister was referring to the Bofors scam in which Rajiv Gandhi was accused of receiving kickbacks from Swedish defence manufacturer Bofors.