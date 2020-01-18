#HumWapasAayenge: Kashmir Pandits observe 30 years of mass exodus from Valley

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 18: The Kashmiri Pandits took to the social media to mark the 30th anniversary of the mass exodus from the Valley. They posted videos of themselves by reciting the Hum Aayenge Apne Watan dialogue from an upcoming movie, Shikara.

As Kashmiri Pandits complete 30 years in exile this weekend, let our cry for justice be finally noticed. We have shown unimaginable resilience, and today we resolve to return home. Kashmiri Pandit friends: please record this video statement and put it up with #HumWapasAayenge," theatre personality Chandan Sadhu tweeted.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah had said that Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave Kashmir. Many of their shrines were demolished. Sufism was targeted in Jammu and Kashmir. Sufism used to talk about unity and harmony but they were attacked. No voice was raised in favour of Kashmiri Pandits and Sufis when they were brutally attacked. Sufis used to talk about the unity among Hindus and Muslims but they were forced to leave the Valley.

Modi-led government is committed to bringing back Kashmiri Pandits.