HuJA, AMM, the groups driving Rohingya Muslims towards terrorism

The Centre on Monday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court and cited that some Rohingya Muslims had links with the ISIS and the Islamic State. The Centre relied heavily on intelligence inputs while filing the affidavit. It also said that it would on the next date of hearing submit the report of the Intelligence Bureau in a sealed cover.

There are several instances to show that terror groups have often targeted Rohingya Muslims to wage jihad. The Centre's apprehension about Rohingyas comes from the birth of two terror groups- Aqa-Mul Mujahideen and the Harkat-ul Jihad of Arakans.

While the HuJA is backed by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, sources say that AMM has the ideological backing of the Islamic State.

The Home Ministry in an advisory issued to all border forces had cautioned that there could be an influx of both AMM and HuJA operatives into India. With India deciding to take a stern stand on this issue, there is a chance that these two outfits may stage attacks in India, the advisory also noted.

The MHA said that while a majority of the Rohingya Muslims were moving towards Bangladesh, it did not rule out the possibility of terror groups diverting some into Tripura and West Bengal. The Home Ministry also said that the AMM also has the backing of the Rohingya Solidarity Organisation. It is discreetly supporting the AMM. The RSO leaders were trained with the Taliban in Pakistan and were taught both how to procure weapons ands stage attacks.

