'Huge number of Rohingyas travelling to Kerala via trains', says Railway Protection Force

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 30: Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Sunday informed the Kerala authorities that the huge number of Rohingyas travelling to the state by train and are traveling in groups with their families.

"All Rohingyas are travelling in groups along with their families. Officers and staff under your control may be sensitized about their movement. If they are found in trains, they may be handed over to the police having jurisdiction for further action. Action taken report may be sent to this office at the earliest for the perusal of the PCSC," the letter, signed by P Sethu Madhavan from the office of the Principal Chief Security Commissioner of the RPF said.

The letter also lists 14 trains on which Rohingyas are supposedly travelling to Kerala and Chennai, such as Howrah- Chennai Coromandel Express, Howrah-Chennai mail, Shalimar-Thiruvananthapuram Express, Silchar-Thiruvananthapuram Express and Dibrugarh-Chennai Egmore as potential trains to carry suspected Rohingyas to Kerala.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking in Kochi, too had warned the state regarding the Rohingya plan.'

'Input indicates that a huge number of Rohingyas (an ethnic group of Myanmar's Rakhine province) are travelling from every corner of northeast states and ultimately heading towards Kerala,'' said the alert issued on Wednesday by the RPF Principal Chief Security Commissioner.

The Rohingyas are often referred to as world's most persecuted minority, having settled for generations in Myanmar's restive Rakhine state.

Since August 2017, a heavy Myanmarese Army crackdown on civilian families of Rohingyas, in the name of rooting out terrorist elements, has resulted in large-scale migration of the tribe to nearby Bangladesh and also to India.

The present Bjp-led government has taken a stern position on the issue making it clear that they cannot be given refugee status in the country on account of national security dangers.