HTET admit card 2017 released, download now on htetonline.com

The HTET admit card 2017 for the exam scheduled on 23 and 24 December has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates are advised to be patient while downloading the admit card as the website has been slow.

BSEH will conduct the examination on 23 and 24 December in three levels: PGT Lecturer, TGT Teacher and Primary Teacher. The admit card is available on htetonline.com.

How to download HTET admit card 2017:

Go to htetonline.com

Click on the relevant link

Enter relevant details

Submit

Download admit card

Take a printout

OneIndia News