How to verify Aadhaar card online; UIDAI tweets steps to avoid fraud

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 08: In a recent development, the Unique Identification Authority of India also known as UIDAI on Thursday warned that all 12-digit numbers are not Aadhaar. It took to Twitter and issued caution against such frauds asking Aadhaar card verification before accepting it as an identity proof.

The statutory authority has said that Aadhaar card verification online is possible in simple steps by logging in at the direct UIDAI link resident.uidai.gov.in/verify.

In a tweet, the UIDAI said, "All 12-digit numbers are not Aadhaar. It is recommended that the Aadhaar should be verified before accepting it as identity proof."

Cabinet expansion: Union Cabinet, Council of Ministers expected to meet today

It can be seen that Aadhaar has emerged as one of the most important documents from availing public schemes. From taxes to vaccines everything is linked to this one identity proof.

Here are the steps to guide on how to verify Aadhaar card online:

a. Login at the direct link - https://www.oneindia.com/verify.

b. Enter the 12-digit number.

c. Enter the security code or Captcha.

d. Click at the 'Proceed to Verify' option.

e. Authenticity of the 12-digit number will appear on your computer monitor or Smartphone's screen.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 8, 2021, 11:01 [IST]