How to prevent covid waves in future? Here's what AIIMS doctor has to say

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 20: As India gradually re-opens after being hit by the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi's Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine Dr Neeraj Nischal on Sunday highlighted how to prevent future Covid waves.

Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, AIIMS Dr Neeraj Nischal told ANI,''COVID19 waves will depend on 2 important factors, one is virus-related & 2nd human-related factors. Mutation of virus is beyond our control. Through #COVID appropriate behaviour one can stop these waves.''

''Vaccination will help in preventing you from getting an infection even if u get infected then it will ensure that you don't get a severe form of the disease,'' Dr Nischal said.