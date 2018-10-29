  • search

How to download HSSC Group D Admit 2018 for Batch 1 today

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 29: The HSSC Group D Admit 2018 for Batch 1 will be released today. Once released the Group D Admit Card 2018 against advertisement number 4/2018
    will be available on the official website.

    How to download HSSC Group D Admit 2018 for Batch 1 today

    The HSSC Group D Admit Card will be released for the Batch I exam to be conducted on November 10 & 11. The Commission will release the HSSC Group D exam for November 17 and 18 on November 7, 2018. The Admit Card for Batch II, exam for which would be held on November 17 & 18, would be released November 7, 2018.

    The HSSC Group D exam will be conducted in two shifts - Morning 10:30 am to 12:00 noon and Evening session from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Once released the admit card will available on hssc.gov.in.

    How to download HSSC Group D Admit Card 2018:

    • Go to hssc.gov.in
    • Clocl on the HSSC Group D admit card link
    • A new page will appear
    • Enter required details
    • Admit card will be displayed
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    haryana admit card

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 11:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue