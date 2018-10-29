How to download HSSC Group D Admit 2018 for Batch 1 today

New Delhi, Oct 29: The HSSC Group D Admit 2018 for Batch 1 will be released today. Once released the Group D Admit Card 2018 against advertisement number 4/2018

will be available on the official website.

The HSSC Group D Admit Card will be released for the Batch I exam to be conducted on November 10 & 11. The Commission will release the HSSC Group D exam for November 17 and 18 on November 7, 2018. The Admit Card for Batch II, exam for which would be held on November 17 & 18, would be released November 7, 2018.

The HSSC Group D exam will be conducted in two shifts - Morning 10:30 am to 12:00 noon and Evening session from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Once released the admit card will available on hssc.gov.in.

How to download HSSC Group D Admit Card 2018:

Go to hssc.gov.in

Clocl on the HSSC Group D admit card link

A new page will appear

Enter required details

Admit card will be displayed

Take a printout