How to download HPTET 2018 admit card

    New Delhi, Aug 30: The HPTET 2018 admit card has been released. The admit card released by the Himachal Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is available on the official website.

    How to download HPTET 2018 admit card

    The admit card will not be sent to candidates separately by post. The exams will begin from September 2. The exam is being conducted to fill seats for TGT arts/ non-medical/ medical/ shastri /L.T/ JBT/ Punjabi/ Urdu subjects. The qualifying candidates will receive the TET certificate that would remain valid for an appointment for seven years from the date of issuance. The HTET 2018 admit card is available on http://www.hpbose.org.

    How to download HPTET 2018 admit card:

    • Go to http://www.hpbose.org
    • Click on TET 2018
    • Click on download admit card
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 7:08 [IST]
