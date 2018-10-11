How to download GSET Answer Key 2018 and raise objections

New Delhi, Oct 11: The GSET Answer Key 2018 has been released. The answer keys released by the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) is available on the official website.

The GSET examination is being held for using in the selection process of assistant professors in Gujarat state.

The candidates, having grievances with regards to answer key(s), can challenge GSET answer key by sending a written request , in prescribed format available on website www.gujaratset.ac.in, to the Member Secretary, Gujarat State Eligibility Test, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, B - Block, Chameli Baug, Nr. University Guest House, Prof. C. C. Mehta Road, Vadodara - 390 002.

The applicants must support their stand with standard books / literature along with the Demand Draft of Rs. 1,000/- per question in favour of the " Member Secretary, GSET" payable at Vadodara, on or before October 20, 2018.

According to a notification posted on the official website of GSET 2018, the envelope should be marked "Grievance Regarding Answer Key(s) of GSET Examination".

The request will be placed before the Expert Committee.

"In case the challenge of any candidate regarding answer key(s) is accepted, the fee will be refunded to such candidate. In all other cases the fee once paid will not be refunded," said the GSET notification.

"GSET Agency's decision on the challenges shall be final and the result will be declared on the basis of final answer keys and No Grievances with regards to answer key(s) after declaration of result of GSET will be entertained," it added. The answer key is available on gujaratset.ac.in.

How to check GSET answer key 2018:

Go to gujaratset.ac.in

Click on the link "Download Provisional Answer Key GSET September 2018"

Enter required details

Submit

View answer keys

Take a printout