New Delhi, Aug 30: The AIBE XII result 2018 or the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XII has been released. The same is available on the official website.

All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website itself. The exam was conducted on June 10 to grant permission to law graduates to practice law. Those who qualify the exam will be awarded 'Certificate of Practice' by BCI.

AIBE is an open book exam which tests an aspirant's knowledge of law. It is held in 11 languages and the aspirants need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent score to clear AIBE exam. The AIBE XII result 2018 is available on www.allindiabarexamination.com.

How to download AIBE XII result 2018:

Go to www.allindiabarexamination.com

Click on 'Result-AIBE XII

Enter required details

View result

Take a printout