How to check TSPSC Assistant Executive Engineer Exam 2017 result

The TSPSC Assistant Executive Engineer Exam 2017 result have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

A total of 463 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Those who have been provisionally qualified for certificate of verification are required to produce one set of check list and two attestation forms in original and other original certificates at the time of verification of documents. The verification is scheduled to be conducted from January 17 to 19 from 10 am onwards at Government Polytechnic College (Sankethika Vidya Bhavan) MasabTank, Hyderabad. The results are available on tspsc.gov.in.

How to check TSPSC Assistant Executive Engineer Exam 2017 results:

Go to tspsc.gov.in

Click on results under candidate services

Click on 'Assistant Executive Engineers (Notification No. 31/2017) - RESULT Preamble'

A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Download results

Take a printout

