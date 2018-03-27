The MPPEB Vyapam Patwari Results 2017 have been declared and here are the steps to check it. The results are available on the official website.

The exams were held between December 9 and December 31 2017. Exams were held at Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and other centres. The MPPEB had announced that there were 9,325 vacancies for the Vyapam Patwari recruitment 2017. The results are available on peb.mp.gov.in.

How to check MPPEB Vyapam Patwari Results 2017:

Go to peb.mp.gov.in

Chose either English or Hindi from home page

Click on the results link

Enter the required details

Click on the search button

Download your results

Take a printout

