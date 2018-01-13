How to check IBPS SO 2017 preliminary exam on ibps.in

The IBPS SO 2017 preliminary exam result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The exam was conducted on December 30 and 31 2017. The candidates who qualify the preliminary test will appear for the main exam which will be conducted on January 28 2018.

The main examination will be conducted to test the professional knowledge of candidates who qualify the preliminary exam. While for all other posts the main examination will have a similar structure, in case of Rajbhasha Adhikari, the main examination will have 45 objective questions and 2 descriptive questions. The question paper will have maximum 60 marks. The duration of exam will be 45 minutes (for Rajbhasha Adhikari the exam will be of one hour duration). The results are available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS SO preliminary exam 2017 result:

Go to ibps.in

Click on result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News