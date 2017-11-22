How to check IB ACIO 2017 results: Stay updated this week

The IB ACIO 2017 results are expected to be released this week. For latest updates, you can check or also keep a tab on the official website.

Several reports suggest that the results will be released before the end of this week. The exams were conducted on October 15 2017.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the website for latest updates on the examination and the results.

Sources have shared that the expected cut off for IB ACIO Tier I exam is expected to be lower that expected. Candidates who clear the IB ACIO Tier I Exam 2017 would be called to appear in the IB ACIO Tier II examination. The Tier II round is scheduled for January 7, 2018. The results once declared will be available on mha.nic.in.

How to check IB ACIO 2017 results:

Go to mha.nic.in

Click results tab

Enter required details

Take a printout

OneIndia News