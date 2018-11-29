New Delhi, Nov 29: The ANU UG degree results 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exams were conducted in October. The University has over 450 affiliated colleges which offer various under-graduate, post-graduate, and various other courses like Engineering, Law. The university also offers 47 various post-graduation courses. The results are available on nagarjunauniversity.ac.in.

How to check ANU UG degree results 2018:

Go to nagarjunauniversity.ac.in

On the homepage, under the notification tab, click on the 'UG Results 1,3,5 sem regular results october 2018' link

A new window will open

Click on ANU UG regular examinations results for March 2018 (regular)

Enter hall ticket number

Submit

View your results

Download results

Take a printout