How this terrorist got the job done by juggling religion

Juggling religion was his ticket to safety. He posed as a Hindu and then a Muslim at times to get the job done. This is Abdul Naeyeem alias Headley 2 who carried out a reconnaissance at several places before passing on the information to the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

The investigations that are being conducted suggest that he had a set of two identification documents. When he operated in Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, he used the Hindu name. Arun. However when he visited Bihar he used the name Suhail Khan.

The names he kept using depending on the possible heat that could have been generated on him. In Bihar's Gopalganj district, he found it more suitable to use a Muslim name. However in Himachal were he was conducting a reconnaissance at areas which had a large population of Israeli tourists he used a Hindu name. He had even made friends with Hindus in Himachal to go about his business.

When he was in Bihar, he had managed to create fake documents. Found on him were a fake Aadhaar car, passport and a college degree. In all these documents, his name was Suhail Khan.

In Bihar the first thing he did was to make friends with a former NSUI district secretary, Bedar Bakht. With him, he visited several madrassas and tried to recruit youth. He had even set up a module in Bihar during his stay between March 2015 to 2017.

Naeem was a big catch for the agencies. He was wanted in the Aurangabad case and arrested in 2014. He however managed to escape. He was launched into West Bengal through Bangladesh. It was at that time he was arrested. While on a transit remand to Mumbai, he managed to escape.

