How the number of coronavirus positive cases increased from 40,000 to 50,000 in just three days

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 07: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus crossed the 50,000 figure mark on Wednesday, as the number of positive COVID-19 cases added close to 3,500 in India. In this, it can be seen that Mumbai alone contributed over 10,000 cases.

Earlier, India witnessed as it took nearly a month and a half to discover the first 10,000 cases. Now, the journey from 40,000 to 50,000 cases has taken just four days.

In India, there are seven states with more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases. States such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh together account for more than 43,000 of the 52,900 cases in India.

It can also be seen that this is more than 80 per cent of the entire caseload. Adding the cases of Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab, it would take more than 90 per cent of all confirmed infections in India.

On May 6, India added 3,469 new patients, which is also the biggest single-day rise, excluding May 4 when more than 3,800 new cases were recorded mainly because of pending results in Maharashtra from previous days were confirmed.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu together contributed nearly 2,000 cases while Gujarat and Delhi added another 800.

The new cases in Maharashtra, that stands at 1,233, 769 were recorded in Mumbai alone. Also, Mumbai has a high positivity rate as well. Nearly 15 per cent of all people tested in Mumbai have turned out to be positive for the virus.

More than 12.75 lakh people have been tested throughout the country, of which about 53,000 are positive. In Mumbai, the over 10,000 cases have been confirmed from just conducting about 73,000 tests.