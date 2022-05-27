How PM Modi's 'hugplomacy' with world leaders has given a personal touch

Eight Years on, PM Modi scores high on trust, keeps detractors fogged

New Delhi, May 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for hugging world leaders which has become a signature move in greeting global leaders and celebrities alike.

Over the years, PM Modi has welcomed many international leaders - US presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Crown Prince of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan - with such 'Bear Hugs'

The Congress has taken a jibe at Modi over the same. The Prime however remains undeterred and also responded to criticism of his 'jadoo ki jappi' style of conducting international diplomacy by claiming that his unfamiliarity with formal protocol considerations reflects his earthy 'commoner' roots. In good humour, his hugs have also been a subject of numerous social media memes and has gained the monicker of 'hug diplomacy' by foreign policy observers.

As the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is completing eight years in office, let us have a look at his big 'Bear hugs'

People see before they hear, and a leader's body language is a vital asset. The ritual of shaking hands is all about restraint and respect. Hugs go beyond the formal protocol - they show affection, comradeship and spontaneity. Mr Modi, clearly, believes that hugs fetch more dividends; they are not about cuddly politics alone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman on his arrival, at Palam AFS in New Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi hugs Argentine President Mauricio Macri upon his arrival at the Indian presidential palace as Macri's wife Juliana Awada, President Ram Nath Kovind, and his wife Savita Kovind watch in New Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi hugs President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of 'Vibrant Gujarat', in Gandhinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs Abu Dhabi's crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in New Delhi, India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Francois Hollande hug at the Rock Garden in Chandigarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Barack Obama hug upon arrival at the Palam Air Force Station in New Delhi.

Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 12:09 [IST]