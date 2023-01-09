Like in Kashmir, the inner-rot in Kerala needs to be cleaned up to beat down the Islamic radicals

In the run up to targeting Hindus, the PFI had trained by chasing dogs with swords

How PFI conspired to disrupt PM Modi's Bihar rally

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 09: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that the now banned Popular Front of India (PFI) had planned to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Patna in July last year.

The NIA has named four members of the PFI in its chargesheet. They are Md Jalaluddin Khan, Noorduddin Zangi, Arman Malick (alias Imteyaz Anwer) and Athar Parvej. The NIA said that Noorduddin is from Lalbagh in Darbhanga whole the other accused are from Patna. They have ben booked for unlawful activities, anti-national acts and conspiring to disturb a rally of the Indian Prime Minister on July 12 2002.

The agency said that the accused persons had bathed at Phulwarisharif in Patna on July 11 last year and had planned on carrying out acts of terror and violence. They took shelter at Ahmad's place and used the rented home to hold conspiracy meeting and undergo terror training.

The four also raised funds and recruited other terrorists and encouraged them to work towards establishing the Islamic Caliphate by 2047.

Md Jalaluddin Khan, Noorduddin Zangi, Arman Malick (alias Imteyaz Anwer) and Athar Parvej were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 121, 121A, 122, 153A and 153B and Sections 13, 17, 18, 18A, 18B and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

In the run up to targeting Hindus, the PFI had trained by chasing dogs with swords

The first breakthrough in the case took place on July 11 2022 when two people, Athar Parvez and Mohammad Jalaluddin were nabbed during the raids conducted by the Bihar police. The police had seized several incriminating documents related to the Popular Front of India which was recently banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The case was then transferred to the NIA which began probing the matter on July 22 2022.

The PFI was banned after the NIA carried out massive all India raids along with the Enforcement Directorate. Several of the PFI's affiliates were also banned following the raids.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 11:02 [IST]