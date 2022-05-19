Netizens react to 1 year jail term for Navjot Singh Sidhu: Check out their comments

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 19: The Supreme Court Thursday imposed a one-year sentence on cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case.

    A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and S K Kaul allowed the review plea filed by the victim's family on the issue of the sentence awarded to Sidhu.

    Though the apex court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of the offence of "voluntarily causing hurt" to a 65-year-old man in the case, it spared him a jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

    Netizens took to social media to express their reactions in one of the longest battles for justice.

