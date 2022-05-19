Netizens react to 1 year jail term for Navjot Singh Sidhu: Check out their comments

Punjab's resurrection possible with collective effort: Navjot Sidhu to meet Bhagwant Mann

New Delhi, May 19: The Supreme Court Thursday imposed a one-year sentence on cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and S K Kaul allowed the review plea filed by the victim's family on the issue of the sentence awarded to Sidhu.

Though the apex court had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of the offence of "voluntarily causing hurt" to a 65-year-old man in the case, it spared him a jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

Netizens took to social media to express their reactions in one of the longest battles for justice.

This is how slow our justice system is #NavjotSinghSidhu is getting a punishment for a crime which he has committed in 1988, 34 years ago😱.

I wasn't even born then — Sunit Das (@SunitDas1) May 19, 2022

Justice after 25 years

😞 Nothing but a mockery. #NavjotSinghSidhu — Mukul Hinoniya ✨ (@iMukulhinoniya) May 19, 2022

Great day today .. two terrorist got covicted #NavjotSinghSidhu#yaseenmalik — Puneet (@Puneet78640267) May 19, 2022

Believe in Supreme Court of India 🇮🇳 #NavjotSinghSidhu — Dr. NANDITA POKHRIYAL (@Drnpokhriyal) May 19, 2022

It took 24 years for the justice for the man who died .. court shd hang their head in shame. #NavjotSinghSidhu — Dev 🇮🇳 (@eka_indian) May 19, 2022

Navjot Singh Sidhu ko us samay bahut sense dikh raha hoga! pic.twitter.com/qJjOMkWEZP — Oye Bhidu! (@Not__a_Doctor) May 19, 2022

Navjot Singh Sidhu to face 1 year rigorous imprisonment. That’s a news of relief for Punjab Congress. — Pracool (@thehighmonk) May 19, 2022