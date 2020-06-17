How many Chinese troops died in the violent skirmishes at Galwan Valley

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Beijing, Jun 17: The only admission of casualties on the Chinese side came from the editor of their government mouthpiece Global Times.

"Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don't be arrogant and misread China's restraint as being weak. China doesn't want to have a clash with India, but we don't fear it," tweeted Hu Xijin, Editor-in-Chief of Global Times.

Meanwhile, Sources confirm to ANI that Commanding Officer of the Chinese Unit involved in the face-off with Indian troops in the Galwan Valley was among those killed.

China's official media quoted the Chinese military as claiming that it "always" owned sovereignty over the Galwan Valley region and alleged that "provocative attacks' launched by the Indian troops resulted in "severe clashes and casualties."

On Tuesday, India said the violent face-off between the armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs said both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement arrived at earlier at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side. A total of 20 Indian soldiers have died in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, the Indian Army said in a statement.

The face-off has escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two sides. This is also the highest number of fatalities in decades.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army said India lost an officer and two soldiers during the clash. There were casualties on the Chinese side as well, government and military sources said.

The MEA said India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels the de-escalation of the situation in the border area in eastern Ladakh, and senior commanders had a productive meeting on June 6. It said both sides agreed on a process for such de-escalation.