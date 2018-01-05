How Kumar Vishwas' Rajya Sabha dream came crashing down

The list of those miffed with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s top brass seems to be growing with Kumar Vishwas being the latest addition to it. Not being nominated for the Rajya Sabha seat left Vishwas fuming and he launched a scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal moments after the list of three nominees for Rajya Sabha seats were announced.

Vishwas tried to portray that he was left out because of his outspokenness and honest criticism of the party. With a smiling face, he called Kejriwal ungrateful and listed out the things he had done for the party.

A day later, AAP counter attacked Vishwas said he was at the "centre" of conspiracies hatched to topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi after the municipal polls. AAP's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai also said that Vishwas was hand-in-glove with ousted Delhi minister Kapil Mishra.

"There were attempts to bring down the government and Kumar Vishwas was the principal mover and at the centre of those conspiracies. Most of the meetings in this regard involving a few MLAs were held at his residence. Kapil Mishra was a part of it and later he was removed from the cabinet," Rai said during a Facebook Live session.

Kapil Mishra, who was a minister in Kejriwal's cabinet till last year, had levelled serious allegations of corruption against Kejriwal. Mishra created quite stir last year when he said that the AAP lied about its donation figures to the Election Commission (EC). Mishra had also claimed that he saw Satyendra Jain handing over Rs 2 crore cash to Kejriwal.

AAP then said that Mishra was doing all this at the behest of the BJP, a charge which Mishra outrightly denied. Mishra said he has no allegiance to the BJP, even though his mother Annapurna Mishra was the former BJP Mayor of Delhi.

Officially, Mishra has got nothing to do with the BJP, but in December, he was out on the streets of the national capital with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwary to inspect winter shelters.

So, Mishra's ouster, his attack on AAP, his alleged proximity to BJP and Vishwas' closeness to Mishra...all this might have worked against Vishwas.

OneIndia News