How Hizbul was trying to get attention in Assam, by blowing up a temple in UP

Bengaluru, Sep 14: The arrest of an Assam resident who had joined the Hizbul Mujahideen has raised several eyeballs. It is not the first time that an Assam link to the Hizbul Mujahideen has cropped.

Investigating officials and Intelligence Bureau sources tell OneIndia that the Hizbul Mujahideen has been attempting to to set up shop in Assam and its adjoining states. The Hizbul, which primarily operates in Jammu and Kashmir has been for sometime attempting to spread its network to other parts of the country.

This outfit which is sponsored by the ISI was in fact told specifically to target the states bordering Bangladesh as there was a better chance of traction. Issues such as NRC and also the case of the Rohingya Muslims would be used as propaganda material to set up shop in these states, the IB officer said.

On Thursday the Uttar Pradesh police arrested Assam resident Qamer Uzzaman, 37 from Kanpur. The police said that he was planning a major attack on a temple and they had managed to foil the attempt just in the nick of time.

The police have been the trail of Uzzaman since April. The Guwahati police had in fact joined their counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir after it was found that he had joined the Hizbul Mujahideen. His family told the police that he had gone missing suddenly and had not even contacted them since July 2017.

Uzzaman had in fact created quite a stir when images of him posing with a rifle had gone viral. In fact the photo was identical to the kind that are released in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists. The Hizbul Mujahideen is following a similar strategy in Assam as well to rope in the youth and build a strong outfit.

The IB says that the Hizbul Mujahideen has not been able to make any major impact as yet in Assam. However there would be all attempts made to set their foot into this region. They will use issues such as the Rohingya Muslims and the NRC to recruit more youth. Moreover they will get ample support from terror groups based in Bangladesh to further their cause.

Uzzaman after joining the Hizbul was tasked with blowing up a temple. The police have recovered footage of him surveying temples. This was meant to be a high impact attack during the festival season. It is one of those old ploys by terror groups to target religious places and then create a divide.

Moreover the reason why the Hizbul Mujahideen chose, Uzzaman for the task was because they wanted to send a message to Assam. There are several youth who get impressed by such acts and would be more than ready to join terror groups.