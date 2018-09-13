Suspected Hizbul terrorist arrested from Kanpur

Kanpur, Sep 13: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested a person who is said to have links with terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen from Kanpur, reported news agency ANI.

"ATS has arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Kanpur. He apparently had plans to attack on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. During questioning he told us that he had gone for training to Kashmir in April 2017. He is of Indian nationality and is a literate person," OP Singh, DGP, told ANI.

The suspected terrorist was arrested in Kanpur after ATS launched a stealth operation to track his movements. Acting on a tip-off, the ATS pinned down his location and managed to make the arrest. It is being seen as a major achievement as subsequent interrogation could reveal vital information.

In June, two over-ground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested and a live grenade was recovered from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. Police investigation later revealed that they were assisting terrorist Hamad Khan in Tral area. They were involved in the grenade attack at Goriwan Chowk in the Bijbehara area on May 23 this year in which 10 civilians were injured.

In July, the Hizbul Mujahideen released photographs of 35 new recruits. The outfit sent out a message that recruitments continue unabated into the outfit and more and more youth are willing to pick up the gun.