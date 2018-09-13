  • search

Suspected Hizbul terrorist arrested from Kanpur

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kanpur, Sep 13: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested a person who is said to have links with terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen from Kanpur, reported news agency ANI.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "ATS has arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Kanpur. He apparently had plans to attack on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. During questioning he told us that he had gone for training to Kashmir in April 2017. He is of Indian nationality and is a literate person," OP Singh, DGP, told ANI.

    The suspected terrorist was arrested in Kanpur after ATS launched a stealth operation to track his movements. Acting on a tip-off, the ATS pinned down his location and managed to make the arrest. It is being seen as a major achievement as subsequent interrogation could reveal vital information.

    In June, two over-ground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested and a live grenade was recovered from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. Police investigation later revealed that they were assisting terrorist Hamad Khan in Tral area. They were involved in the grenade attack at Goriwan Chowk in the Bijbehara area on May 23 this year in which 10 civilians were injured.

    [Hizbul's new terrorists: Guns, girlfriends and an excuse called Jihad]

    In July, the Hizbul Mujahideen released photographs of 35 new recruits. The outfit sent out a message that recruitments continue unabated into the outfit and more and more youth are willing to pick up the gun.

    Read more about:

    hizbul mujahideen kanpur ats arrested

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue