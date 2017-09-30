How Google helped student accused of murder get acquitted

A student arrested for the alleged murder of boy was acquitted thanks to Google. With the help of the search giant, he managed to prove his innocence.

Jai Pratap Singh, alias Mohit, was let off on Thursday by additional district and sessions judge Rajat Singh Jain, who also observed that the role of police in the case was suspicious.

The college student, son of a warrant officer in the Indian Air Force, was arrested by Kanpur police for the murder of Rehan, who disappeared on August 20, 2016, around 6.30pm. Rehan's body, with the throat slit, was found after two hours.

Jai was acquitted after material evidence presented by the prosecution did not support the claims made by police, and internet giant Google indicated that Jai's IP address was in use at the time of murder, indicating he was not at the scene of crime.

The Google report stated that Jai's IP address was in use from 4 to 11 pm. During this time, he visited several websites. The police had however claimed that murder took place at around 6 pm. The police arrested him on August 26, but the arrest was shown on August 30. He had claimed that he was being falsely implicated by the police.

OneIndia News