How Dussehra was celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir

Dussehra, the festival of victory of good over evil, was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti joined hundreds of people at Polo Ground this evening to witness the burning of effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran.

On the occasion, the chief minister was presented a shawl as a token of love by the organisers of the event. Minister for Public Works, Naeem Akhtar, MLCs Surinder Ambardar and Khurshid Alam, senior officers and people from different walks of life were present on the occasion.

People in the Jammu region today took out celebratory processions and burnt effigies of the demon king Ravana on Dussehra, which marks the triumph of good over evil, amid tight security arrangements for the festival.

The programmes organised in all the districts of Jammu ended peacefully. Major events were organised at the Parade Ground and the Dussehra Ground in Jammu.

Police said elaborate security was put in place to ensure peaceful celebrations. No untoward incident was reported.

A 'Shobha Yatra' was taken out by Sanatan Dharam Sabha and Sanatan Dharam Natak Samaj in Jammu. It started at Deewan Mandir and after passing through the city ended at the Parade Ground.

As the day passed, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarana, and Meghnad were burnt at several places.

Several groups, including the Shri Amar Kshatriya Rajput Sabha, the VHP and the Bajrang Dal, performed 'shashtra pooja' (worshipping the weapons). Bajrang Dal activists also took out an armed rally through the city. The rally ended peacefully.

