How did British colonise hot countries? Netizens ask as British face the heat

How did British colonise hot countries? Netizens ask as Britain faces extreme heat

New Delhi, July 22: The UK has been reeling under sweltering heat as it recorded its hottest-ever day Tuesday, with temperatures hitting a high of 40.3 degrees Celsius (104.5 degrees Fahrenheit) in the east of England, according to provisional data from the Met Office.

The scorching weather has disrupted travel, healthcare and schools. The country is known for mild temperatures and it is not surprising to see many homes, offices, small businesses and buildings do not have air conditioning.

The country's infrastructure structured around cold temperatures has struggled to cope with the extreme heat and runways at Luton Airport and Royal Air Force (RAF) Brize Norton were also impacted by the heat recently, forcing aircraft to divert.

However, many have used the opportunity to have harmless jokes as netizens winder how the British colonised those countries with similar weather conditions.

The social media has been flooded with memes taking potshots at the British colonisation. "I don't understand how the British ever conquered all these hot places, [sic]" a user on Twitter said.

Another netizen posted, "UK has forecast a 40 degree C temperature for the first time in its history, and those British boys & girls have been complaining about the heat since yesterday saying "we can't live like this mate" The Question is, how did they colonized all the hottest places around the world?"

"This is a joke I wrote in three seconds...It does not hold the weight of moral responsibility for all current and past injustice, nor is it a comprehensive demographic and historical judgement... I'm only asking... how on Earth did those squirrely whites manage," another user commented.

India, Hong Kong, Kenya, Sudan, Lesotho, Botswana, Northern Somalia, Egypt, Eastern Ghana, Gambia, Niger, and Benin are some of the countries colonised by by the British.

Check out the tweets posted by netizens on this topic:

I feel like there's a smug comment somewhere about record breaking heat in the UK that wasn't a problem when the British colonized a bunch of places which routinely reach 40+ and also exported destructive capitalist systems which contribute to modern climate change.... — Alexandra Birch (@sashaskripachka) July 19, 2022

british people struggling in this heat wave... stay strong... your ancestors colonized entire countries in this heat 💕💕💕 — Panic! At The Discourse (on Colonialism) (@kinjaldave7) July 17, 2022

Story first published: Friday, July 22, 2022, 19:08 [IST]