How to check SBI PO Mains result 2018

    New Delhi, Aug 22: Here are the steps to check the SBI PO Mains result 2018. The results would also be available on the official website.

    The exam was conducted on August 4 for the selection of probationary officers. The examination is held in three phases - preliminary, main and interview. Aspirants first have to qualify for the preliminary round and then the main exam. Successful candidates in the main examination are then called for the group exercises and interview. The results can be checked on http://www.sbi.co.in/careers.

    Also Read | SBI jobs: Fake letters issued, here is what you should do

    How to check SBI PO Mains Result 2018:

    • Go to http://www.sbi.co.in/careers
    • Click on the results link
    • A PDF file will open displaying the roll number of the selected candidates
    • Download
    • Take a printout

