How can Opposition give capable PM if... Sena's dig at Presidential polls

Mumbai, Jun 17: The Shiv Sena on Friday took a dig at the Opposition asking how the Opposition will give a capable prime minister if it cannot field a strong candidate for the upcoming presidential polls.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', Sena said the Opposition needs to take the presidential polls seriously. During the opposition meeting, Mamata took the names of Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi and National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, the "regular names that crop up during the presidential polls", don't have the personality or heft to make it a tightly-contested battle.

Meanwhile, the government is not also likely to come up with a "bright" candidate, the party said, adding that five years back, two-three people shortlisted President Ram Nath Kovind's name, and even this year they are likely to do the same.

President Kovind's term ends on July 24 and an election to find his successor is scheduled to be held on July 18. The process to file nominations for the presidential polls began on Wednesday.

Seventeen opposition parties, including the Congress, DMK, NCP, and Samajwadi Party, attended the crucial meeting in Delhi on June 15, convened by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to build a consensus on fielding a joint candidate against the BJP-led NDA in the presidential elections.

Leaders of these parties also urged NCP chief Sharad Pawar to be their joint candidate for the presidential election, but the veteran leader declined the offer at the meeting.

"If not Pawar, then who? Had the work to find answers to this question done six months back, then that would have displayed the Opposition's seriousness for this election," the party said.

"If the Opposition cannot field a strong candidate for the presidential polls, then how can it give a capable prime minister in 2024. This question will come to people's mind," it said.

The party said if the numbers add up for an opposition prime minister in 2024, then there will be "many grooms in the queue", but they avoid the presidential polls.

It said according to Mamata Banerjee, the presidential polls are the warm-up contest for the 2024 general elections.

"The Opposition must take it (the presidential polls contest) seriously," it said.

The party said the president is not a mere rubber stamp, but the protector of the Constitution and custodian of the judiciary.

"The Parliament, the press, the judiciary, and the administration are kneeling before those in power. There is a rise in communal fissures in the country. In such a case, can the president keep quiet? But the president does not take a stand on this. This is dangerous for the integrity of the country," the editorial said without taking Kovind's name.

The party said the president is the Supreme Commander of the three armed forces, the head of the judiciary, and the one occupying the chair has to give direction to the country. Still, for some time, he has not been able to do anything as per his will.

Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 17:09 [IST]