How Adil Qadri's Burning Will Power Gives A Checkmate To His Illness

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Inborn disabilities are not the ones that stonewall you from prospering in life. It's the acceptance of inabilities that disables you doing so. We have plenty of paradigms before us that proved their physical disabilities and illness can't lockjaw the force their desires possessed. They broke all the constraints holding them back and fulfilled their dreams at any cost.

Stephen Hawking, who lived the entire years of his life sticking to a wheelchair, did not accept defeat against the disability that grasped him. Instead of giving up on his disability, he came out stronger against it and infused more devotion towards his goal in life.

Helen Keller was born deaf, dumb, and blind. Being so misfortune in life, no one could be held at mistake if they called her a loser. But to everyone's surprise, she has engraved her name irrevocably in the pages of the history of the gallants. Her whole life was presented as testimony that no one is defeated until defeat has been accepted as truth.

Visually impaired Prajal Patil, a resident of Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, lost her vision at the age of 6. She was so optimistic that she could prepare for a civil service examination for UPSC as an average person could. UPSC is accredited as India's most challenging exam. With that said, it was exceptionally adamantine for Pranjal to continue with her preparation. But she did come out with flying colors. She cracked the Union Public Service Examination held in 2016 with a rank of 773, and that too, in her first attempt.

Failure or success is unpredictable at the stage of struggle, but what's in your hand is keeping try hard. The breakthrough you want maybe 2, 3, or 4 attempts away, but it's coming your way someday, sometime.

The same is the case with Mohamad Adil Asif Malkani, later known as Adil Qadri. Life had been rough with him. Like familiar children, Mohamad Adil Asif Malkani was not privileged to enjoy and cherish his childhood. When it comes to reminiscing childhood, he has hardships in his account only.

Adil was born on 20 December 1993 in Bilimora, Gujarat. He was a by-the-birth patient of Asthma. For those who don't know what it is Asthma, it's a body condition in which a person's respiratory tract is inflamed, slender, and swell and generates excessive mucus, which ultimately gives rise to breathing difficulty. Asthma can be negligible, or it can hinder daily routine. But in some cases, it may result in a life-threatening attack.

Adli Qadri's Asthma fell into the latter stage of the disease. It was making him unable to perform his day-to-day activities. He was needed to be kept under constant supervision to avoid any unforeseen incidents. Severe Asthma gulped five years of age as he was not even supposed to step out of the house. Going to school, playing with friends was not meant for him.

Adil Qadri's family had an average financial condition. Whatever his father-Asif Malkani and mother-Shehnaz Malkani earned, a significant fraction of it had to be diverted towards Adil's asthma treatment. He was saving sufficient money for me. Adil's treatment and maintaining houses expenses at the same time were incredibly exhausting for his father.

Even at a tender age, his father's extraordinary struggle was hurting Adil Qadri. As he grew a little older, he started exploring the money-making skills that could be learned in a short time. He prioritized employment opportunities that did not include extensive physical exhaustion and something that could be done sitting in one place.

Adil Qadri is a firm believer in Allah. He has a deep faith in Allah s.w.t (Almighty Lord) that he does not burden anyone beyond one could bear. So, optimism and burning willpower to outperform even in an aversive environment was stuffed within him.

Adil Qadri opted for a mobile and computer repairing course. Luckily he also got a job in mobile and computer repairing shop. Everything was running smooth, but he wanted to increase his income streams. So, Adil decided to learn SEO and Digital Marketing. The skills mentioned earlier have had a massive demand in the market for the past few years. Anyone who has proficiency in these skills can earn between average to lacs per month.

He has had always believed in upgrading and becoming a better version of ourselves. He who keeps pace with fast-moving time can only taste success. In addition to that, he was good at market analysis and understanding the market needs.

Back in 2018, Adil Qadri found a lack of a platform that could cater to the needs of Islamic people. Muslims are popularly admired for their devotion to Allah. They prefer religious attire over fancy dressing and nonalcoholic fragrances over alcohol-based deodorants.

Recognizing the needs of one to cater to them, Adil Qadri launched an e-commerce platform called 'Adilqadri Online Islamic & Fragrance Store' that offers nonalcoholic attars, Barkati Topi, Muslim designer caps, and Muslim Muslim faith specialized symbols, natural herbs, rosary beads, bakhoor, and dry fruits as well.

'Adil Qadri' was one of its niche-specific kind platforms. The line of products Adil offering in his e-commerce store is phenomenal. A few of his attars, such as AdilQadri Shanaya and AdilQadri Musk-Al-Ghazali, became instantly popular among Muslim youth and brought tremendous traffic to his e-commerce platform. Adilqadri Shanaya is a scent extracted from profound soft oud. It has a pleasant smoky fragrance obtained from Agarwood - the most extravagant wood in the market.

'Adil Qadri' receives more than 200 orders every day on its e-commerce website. According to Adil, his range of nonalcoholic attars is the star attraction of his brand Adil Qadri.

Adil Qadri has translated his familiar name into a distinguished brand on which thousands of folk rely. He had not expected such a massive response to his startup, but he assured me that his offering would bring change and ease for his community.

He is further planning to add a wide range of nonalcoholic deodorants to his brand catalog. Along with that, he aims to launch outlets in two major cities of Gujrat.

Life is sometimes unfair because it snatches their ability to see, hear, walk, and even survive. We pity them and treat them differently. But they always give a checkmate to the adversities and prove that they are as capable as an average person is.

Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 16:03 [IST]