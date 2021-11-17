Hot Air Balloon Ride in Varanasi: Dates, price, ride duration and other details

oi-Prakash KL

Varanasi, Nov 17: The devotees and tourists visiting Varanasi for the next few days can enjoy the scenic beauty of Kashi ghats via hot air balloon ride. The promotional event organised by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism is held between November 17 and 19.

"Eleven hot air balloons will be part of the event. It is a promotional event. Efforts are on to turn it into a regular event in Kashi," Talking about the event, Varanasi District Commissioner Deepak Agrawal told news agency ANI.

As per the District Commissioner, 30 people can fly in one ballon which can fly up to 1000 feet. People who would like to enjoy the adventure has to pay Rs 500 per ride.

He further adds that around four stations have been built around Varanasi for taking off and landing the balloons. Domri, CHS Sports Ground, BLW Sports Ground and Sigra Stadium have been made stations for flying balloons.

Seven out of eight pilots are foreigners who will be flying the balloons. The ride will be for 45 minutes in the morning, said Agarwal. The balloons will be flown under the supervision of Air Traffic Control (ATC) and following his instructions, the four stations will fly safely with mutual coordination.

Kashi Utsav

The Rudraksh International Cooperation and Convention Centre of Varanasi have organised 'Kashi Utsav', from November 16 to 18 to celebrate the classic heritage and culture of Kashi especially the centuries-old luminaries who are Goswami Tulsidas, Sant Kabir, Sant Raidas, Bhartendu Harishchandra, Munshi Premchand and Shri Jaishankar Prasad, as per the Official Statement.

"IGNCA is hosting the programme on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, with the support of the Uttar Pradesh State Government and Varanasi Administration under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India," reads the release by Union Ministry of Culture.

'Kashi ke Hastakshar'; 'Kabir, Raidas ki Bani aur Nirgun Kashi' and 'Kavita aur Kahani - Kashi ki Zubani' are the themes for each day of the festival.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 21:55 [IST]