Hospital apathy: Parents cry foul over Rs 18 lakh bill, child dies

Gurugram's Fortis Hospital has charged Rs 18 lakh for a 15-day treatment of a seven-year-old child suffering from dengue. The patient, Adhya, eventually died, said a CNN News 18 report.

Adhya's parents have also alleged that the doctors paid little attention to their daughter's health, despite charging so much.

In what raises eyebrows over hospital having given a fair treatment is that they allegedly used expensive medicines when cheaper alternatives were available, said reports.

The bill runs into 19 pages and includes charges for 661 syringes and 2,700 gloves supposed to have been used in the treatment.

Meanwhile, the health ministry has taken note of the incident. The health minister JP Nadda tweeted, "Please provide me details on hfwminister@gov.in. We will take all the necessary action."

The Fortis Hospital, on its part, maintained that they merely followed standard medical procedure.

The father of the child also alleged that the hospital pushed for expensive plasma treatment despite knowing the fact that Adhya had 70-80 per cent brain damage.

The hospital also began demanding the bill on a daily basis once the incurance limit ran out, said the report.

Eventually, the gorl was shifted to a different hospital where she was pronounced dead.

OneIndia News