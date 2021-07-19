Hope Parliament Session would be constructive, open to discussing fight against Covid: PM Modi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 19: Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Monday urged MPs and political parties to ask the sharpest and toughest of questions to the government in the Monsoon session of Parliament, asserting that the government should also be allowed to respond to them.

Speaking with reporters ahead of the start of the session, Modi said he wants meaningful discussions in Parliament over the Covid pandemic which has gripped the entire world.

Speaking to media, PM Modi said,''Vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms), those who take it become 'Baahubali'. Over 40 cr people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against COVID. It's being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it.''

''I am meeting all state Chief Ministers for Covid-19 so wish to do the same with floor leaders. This parliament session should be fruitful, public should get their answers and we are ready for it,'' he also said.

''We want that the pandemic be discussed on priority & we get constructive suggestions from all MPs so that there comes a fresh approach in fight against COVID & shortcomings be corrected so that everyone moves forward together in the fight,'' PM Narendra Modi said.

''I would like to urge all the MPs & all the parties to ask the most difficult & sharpest questions in the Houses but should also allow the Govt to respond, in a disciplined environment. This will boost the democracy, strengthen people's trust & improve pace of development. I have urged all Floor Leaders that if they can take out some time tomorrow evening then I would like to give them all detailed information regarding the pandemic. We want discussion inside the Parliament as well with the Floor Leaders outside the Parliament, he further said.

The first day of Monsoon Session in Parliament is expected to be stormy with the Opposition planning to corner the government on the farmers' stir, price rise and handling of the second wave of Covid-19.