Honeypreet would spend nights inside Ram Rahim's gufa, claims ex-husband Vishwas Gupta

Rapist cult leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in jail, also had sexual relations with his adopted daughter, the woman's estranged husband Vishwas Gupta said on Friday.

While speaking to media, Gupta claimed that Honeypreet is not Ram Rahim's daughter since there was no legal adoption done.

Gupta also said,''Ram Rahim made us play a game like Bigg Boss in his cave, we were 6 couples (family members), spent 28 days there. Honeypreet would spend nights inside Ram Rahim's gufa and I used to sleep outside the room.''

Gupta also revealed that he had caught Honeypreet nude with Ram Rahim Singh. He threatened me not to tell this to anyone.

Gupta had also moved court in 2011, accusing the Baba of having illicit relations with his wife, Honeypreet, and had sought her judicial custody.

Ram Rahim faces more trouble as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing two cases against him pertaining to conspiring in murders and a third over alleged castration of 400 Dera followers at the sect's headquarters in Haryana's Sirsa.

Honeypreet, the controversial 'adopted' daughter of Ram Rahim Singh, has been absconding since August 25 evening. The Haryana Police have booked Honeypreet for sedition and being involved in an alleged conspiracy to help Ram Rahim escape after his conviction. Police have issued a lookout notice against her and raids are being conducted in various states to nab her.

