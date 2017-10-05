Honeypreet not co-operating in interrogation: Panchkula police

Honeypreet, adopted-daughter of jailed dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, is not co-operating with cops during interrogation as desired, said Panchkula Police Commissioner.

Police might ask for further remand of Honeypreet, who is in 6-day police remand, if she choose not to co-operate with the cops, said AS Chawla, Panchkula Police Commissioner.

Also, police are interrogating the person who tipped-off about whereabouts of Honeypreet while she was absconding.

Honeypreet Insan had been sent to six days police remand on Wednesday by a court in Panchkula. The Haryana Police had sought 14 days police remand.

The prosecution sought police remand for Honeypreet, saying she was the closest aide of the rapist sect chief and knew many things about the activities of the sect and its role in the violence in Panchkula and other places after the August 25 conviction of Ram Rahim on two counts of rape.

OneIndia News