Honeypreet Insan: The drama behind the arrest

After being on the run for almost two months, Honeypreet Insan was finally arrested by the Haryana police. The surrender and the arrest of Gurmeet Ram Rahim's adopted daughter in itself was dramatic.

Hours before she surrendered, she appeared on a television channel and gave an interview. A few hours later she presented herself before the Haryana police.

Priyanka Taneja (36) alias Honeypreet was arrested from Zirakpur-Patiala road, Haryana Police DGP B S Sandhu said. The police said that she was hiding at Bathinda district along with a Dera follower Sukhdeep. The police added that the lady would be arrested soon.

"She is not co-operating in the investigation...we are on the job. Will try to take her maximum police remand. She has been hiding in Bathinda for several days" says IG Chawla on Honeypreet's interrogation. Chawla said another woman was accompanying Honeypreet at the time of her arrest.

"Honeypreet was traveling in an Innova SUV and was accompanied by another woman," the police commissioner said.

Asked to comment on reports that Honeypreet was in the custody of the Punjab Police before being arrested by the Haryana Police, Chawla evaded a direct reply.

On being quizzed about the police station where the Dera chief's adopted daughter will be kept, Chawla said, "All these are part of operational details which I cannot share".

The officer said the priority was to question Honeypreet in connection with the violence which took place after Ram Rahim's conviction on August 25.

"Who supported whom, who did the wrong, which all places did she hide and who gave her shelter, all these things will come to the fore when we question her at length," he said.

To a related question, Chawla said the role of Ram Rahim's relative, who is a politician, will also come under the scanner.

The Haryana Police had on September 1 issued a lookout notice against Honeypreet Insan and another key aide Aditya Insan following apprehensions that they might try to "escape from the country".

An arrest warrant was also issued against Honeypreet and two key Dera functionaries-- Aditya Insan and Pawan Insan, after the Haryana Police moved an application in Panchkula court.

