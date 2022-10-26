Home Minister Shah to address Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers with focus on internal security

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 26: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a two-day Chintan Shiver of Home Ministers will be held at Haryana's Surajkund. The main brief by Shah would be on internal security.

    The event will be held on October 27 and October 28 and would provide national perspective to policy formation on internal security related matters. This is in accordance with the Panch Pran that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence speech.

    On October 28 at 10.30 am, Prime Minister Modi will address the Chintan Shivir via video conferencing.

    The Chintan Shivir is being held at Surajkund, Haryana on 27th & 28th October, 2022. Home Secretaries and Director General of Police (DGPs) of the States and Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) & Central Police Organisations (CPOs) will also attend the Chintan Shivir.

    The Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers is an endeavour to provide national perspective to policy formulation on internal security related matters, in accordance with the Panch Pran announced by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech. The Shivir, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at centre and state levels.

    The Shivir will deliberate on issues like modernization of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women safety, drug trafficking, among others.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 14:58 [IST]
