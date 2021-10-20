Home Minister Amit Shah to visit rain-hit Uttarakhand today, take stock of situation

20 years in public life: Amit Shah flags off ‘Modi Van’, what is it?

New Delhi, Oct 20: Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Uttarakhand on Wednesday to review and take stock of the situation arising out of heavy rains in the state.

A series of high-level meetings with top officials have been scheduled for this evening, during which Shah will take stock of the rescue and relief work being undertaken.

The home minister is expected to hold a series of high-level meetings with top officials and also conduct an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged parts of the state on Thursday.

Amit Shah's Uttharakhand visit comes after forty-seven people were reported killed in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region on Tuesday as several houses collapsed following incessant downpour.

The connectivity to Nainital was restored in the evening after hours of struggle amid inclement weather, officials said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami undertook an aerial survey of the rain-hit areas and also interacted with the affected people on ground zero to make an assessment of the damage caused.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Dhami on the phone to take stock of the situation and assured him of all help. Interacting with the disaster-affected people in Rudraprayag, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts, Dhami said people need to have patience in this hour of crisis. All necessary arrangements are being made by the state government, he said, adding that there was no need to panic.

