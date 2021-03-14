YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Home Minister Amit Shah to address rallies in Assam today

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 14: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Assam and West Bengal from Sunday.

    Home Minister Amit Shah to address rallies in Assam today

    The BJP said Shah will address two public meetings at Margarita and Nazira in Assam on Sunday.

    He will then leave for Bengal where he will hold a road show in Kharagpur in the evening.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on two-day campaign in poll-bound Assam, West Bengal

    On Monday, Shah will address public meetings at Jhargram and Ranibandha in West Bengal before flying to Guwahati where he will address a Town Hall programme.

    Shah and BJP president J P Nadda are also expected to meet the family members of 129 party workers in West Bengal who were allegedly killed in political violence in the last few years, PTI quoted party leaders as saying.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah assam

    Story first published: Sunday, March 14, 2021, 9:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X