Home Minister Amit Shah to address rallies in Assam today

Kolkata, Mar 14: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Assam and West Bengal from Sunday.

The BJP said Shah will address two public meetings at Margarita and Nazira in Assam on Sunday.

He will then leave for Bengal where he will hold a road show in Kharagpur in the evening.

On Monday, Shah will address public meetings at Jhargram and Ranibandha in West Bengal before flying to Guwahati where he will address a Town Hall programme.

Shah and BJP president J P Nadda are also expected to meet the family members of 129 party workers in West Bengal who were allegedly killed in political violence in the last few years, PTI quoted party leaders as saying.